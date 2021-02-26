Alistair Cockburn: Agile from the Slopes

We recently had the pleasure of celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the signing of the Agile Manifesto in Snowbird, Utah.

During breaks from this Scrum Alliance-hosted event, signatory Alistair Cockburn shared behind-the-scenes information and his view of the shift in agile since 2001, his regrets regarding the agile manifesto, the future of agile, and more. Enjoy these video snippets, courtesy of our friends at Utah Agile and Braintrust.

Why Celebrate at Snowbird

Agile and Covid

Surprises with Agile in the Past 20 years:

Shifts in Agile

Regrets

20th Anniversary of Agile Message

The Future of Agile

You can watch the full videos of our panel sessions from the event here.